Reed Korea partners Exporum to give Seoul International Cafe Show a Big Boost

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, the opening day of the Seoul International Cafe Show 2017, Reed Exhibitions and Exporum announced the formation of a strategic alliance to organize Asia's largest B2B2C cafe exhibition. The collaboration leverages Reed's global reach and international management expertise with Asia's largest cafe exhibition, organised by Exporum, Korea's leading creative and value-driven event organizer.

Seoul International Cafe Show is a UFI-endorsed event which, in 2016, spannedover 37,000 sqm, with 2,000 booths.This featured 580 exhibitors showcasing products to 150,000 visitors from 65 countries.This event distinguishes itself as a must-attend trade-show for global coffee leaders by blending experiential programming with educational content and highly engaging barista contests that keep the onsite energy level high and generate great buzz across the show floor. Seoul International Cafe Show, first held in 2002, was the first cafe industry event to include coffee, tea, bakery items and dessert culture. With supporters from Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia, the show attracts baristas from around the world each year to participate in vibrant onsite activities.It is a clear testimony of the success and significance of Seoul International Cafe Show that it is given the honour to host the World Barista Championship competition this year.

Paul Beh, President of Reed Exhibitions Asia Pacific, said, "Reed has vast exhibition industry experience and we are excited at the opportunity to deepen our roots in South Korea. We plan to leverage our international network and expertise to the fullest extent to accelerate Cafe Show's growth. With the integration of the two businesses under Reed Exporum, Reed is committed to bring our experience and expertise to Exporum's already-robust operations. We look forward to working with the Exporum team under the capable and inspirational leadership of Danny Shin, founder and owner of Cafe Show to realise the growth potential of the combined business."

"I'm very happy to partner with Reed, the world's leading exhibition organizer, for Seoul Cafe Show - a well-renowned, award-winning event.By utilizing Reed's global network and advanced processes, I am convinced we can significantly scale the show upwards into a world class business event."added Danny Shin,CEO of the Seoul Cafe Show Organizing Committee, Exporum.

The next edition of Seoul International Cafe Show will take place in November 2018 at COEX, Seoul.

