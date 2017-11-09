Workfront Enhances the Enterprise Work Experience with New Product Release

Workfront's New AI Resource Management, Slack Integration, and Updated Mobile Capabilities Allow Organizations to Save Time and Increase Work Throughput

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Workfrontthe leading provider of cloud-basedEnterprise Work Managementsolutions, today announcedthe release of new capabilities to help knowledge workers to save time and organizations to increase work throughput. The new release enables organizations to plan and allocate resources more effectively with new artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled resource management and planning, as well as improve everyday work collaboration through a native Slack integration and upgraded mobile experience for managing all aspects of project work on the go.

"We are excited to provide our customers with new automated tools for aligning their people to their greatest opportunities and challenges," said Steven ZoBell, chief technology and product officer of Workfront. "Better planning and resourcing tools help organizations accomplish more work, without burning out their people - which is one of the most critical issues facing modern executives in this digital era."

Take Back Time with Automated Resource Management

Organizations can create good work-life balance, all while still hitting important milestones by leveraging the Workfront AI-enabled resource management and planning capabilities.

Workfront's proprietary AI algorithm allows:

Tasks to be assigned based on several factors, including an individual's availability and skill set.

Time to be saved because team and project managers no longer have to spend countless hours manually scheduling people for work and can now confidently make work assignments based on user availability and role.

Organizations to protect high-value resources from burnout due to over allocation.

Teams to innovate faster and say "yes" to the right work.

Brilliant Collaboration Through Slack Integration

With Workfront and Slack, organizations can eliminate silos as teams collaborate the way they want, while accomplishing the critical work of the organization, using the tools they prefer. As conversations happen in Slack, Workfront drives work forward, creating efficiencies for entire organizations. This is possible because creating and updating tasks, approving work, finding information faster, and logging time can all be done within Slack, with that information connected to projects in Workfront in real-time.

Dominate Your Projects from Anywhere with Mobile Project Management

Updated functionality to the Workfront mobile application allows for team and project managers to stay in control of their work whether they are in the office or on the go. In addition to task management, project managers can now access their project lists and see all the details on a project such as status, dates and completion percentages. Project managers can ensure work continuously flows as they view existing tasks and issues, create and assign new tasks and issues, and keep critical work moving forward from anywhere.

Workfront's Enterprise Work Management Capabilities

Workfront can help organizations struggling to increase visibility, predictability, speed to market, and compliance through its unique software solution and best practices. Thousands of companies all over the globe have sought out Workfront solutions to:

Centralize project into one solution

Manage digital work processes

Review and approve digital work

Deliver client-facing services

Govern compliance workflows

About Workfront

Workfront is a cloud-based Enterprise Work Management solution that helps marketing, IT and other enterprise teams conquer the chaos of excessive email, redundant status meetings and disconnected tools. Unlike other tools, Workfront Enterprise Work Cloud is a centralized, easy-to-adopt solution for managing and collaborating on all types of work through the entire work lifecycle, which improves team productivity and executive visibility. Workfront is trusted by thousands of global enterprises, like Cars.com, Cisco Systems, Comcast, iProspect, Schneider Electric and Trek. To learn more, visit www.workfront.com or follow us on Twitter@Workfront.

