ThoughtWorks Moves Office To Manchester's Federation House As Part of Commitment to Northern Tech Scene And Inclusivity

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 9,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global technology consultancy ThoughtWorks has moved into Manchester's Federation House, a co-working space in the centre of the city, as a sign of their commitment to Manchester's digital growth and a more inclusive workplace for all.

Taking the fourth floor of the office building, ThoughtWorks will take advantage of the collaborative nature of the office mixing with like-minded entrepreneurs and businesses with the same passion for technology and vision of inclusivity.

"We are thrilled to be part of this hub of excitement and opportunity in the heart of Manchester, and are proud to join a group of people so intent on giving back to the city and embracing all walks of life," said Phillip O'Neill, UK North Market Principal at ThoughtWorks.

"We've been growing our offices in both London and Manchester for years now, and see this as a huge step in the right direction in terms of our commitment to the Northern tech scene. Working with clients in the region such as Stockport Council has given us the opportunity to see how key Manchester is as a tech hub both in the UK and Europe, and we're excited to help more businesses future-proof their operations and contribute towards the digital economy of the city."

Based on ethical values and the aim to create a better digital economy for all, Federation House ties in with the ethos of ThoughtWorks, which is constantly striving for equality and inclusivity across its global teams. The organisation has recently been named in North America a "Winner of the Top Companies for Women Technologists Program" by AnitaB.org and has a 60% female graduate intake in the UK, which alongside various LGBTQI+ initiatives and leadership programmes, shows a true commitment to inclusivity in the workplace.

ThoughtWorks held an evening of networking and digital discovery at the Federation House site on Wednesday 8th November, which featured insights from ThoughtWorks UK Managing Director, Ruth Harrison, Co-op Digital and GP Bullhound. There were also demonstrations of current projects in Manchester including facial recognition software developed by ThoughtWorks.

