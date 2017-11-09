Russian Wooden Construction Materials Producer to Ship 15 m3 of LVL Beam €7.5 mln Worth to Europe

MOSCOW, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Russian wooden construction materials producer Modern Lumber Technologies Ltd ("Ultralam" TM) has agreed to supply LVL beam to France, Romania, and Denmark in 2018. Relevant agreements were signed on November 6, at the largest building exhibition BATIMAT 2017.

MLT Ltd. contracted with the following companies: ISB France (France, 4,000 m3 per year, €2 mln), Laprom Trading (Romania, 5,000 m3 per year, €2.5 mln), Wennerth Wood Trading ApS (Denmark, 6,000 m3 per year, €3 mln). The total sum of the signed contracts equals to €7.5 mln. Within 2018 the Russian company will supply its partners with 15,000 m3 of LVL beam.

"Russian Timber Industry products are of high quality, which is why the demand for them on the global market is so high. Russian companies are actively adopting new technology, and offer their partners modern solutions. The contracts that were signed on the very first day of our work at the exhibition state the tangible expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between Russian and EU companies. I am sure, such agreements will provide further impetus to the Russian forest industry development," says Viktor Evtukhov, State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russian Federation.

The largest building industry exhibition BATIMAT 2017 was inaugurated in Paris Nord Villepint Exhibition Center on November 6, 2017. The exhibition will last till November 10. The biggest market players will have an opportunity to demonstrate innovative technology and achievements in the building industry.

Scheduled events include: numerous special conferences and seminars, as well as awarding Best Innovation and Design Achievement winners. According to the specialists, the exhibition will be visited by more than 340,000 specialist-visitors of the industry

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russian Federation has organized the Russian companies' participation in the exhibition as a part of a range of measures aimed at improving Russian Timber Industry attractiveness investment-wise, and promoting building industry both in the domestic and international markets.

15 Russian producer companies are represented at the BATIMAT collaborative booth under a single brand of Russian Timber Industry: MLT Ltd., Segezha Group, Ilim Timber LLC, Soyuz Industrial Group, Sveza Les LLC, WPM Kalevala Co., Ltd., Olrich Production LLC, Svoboda CJSC, Cherepovets Plywood and Furniture Plant JSC, Furniture Concern Katyusha LLC, Volgodonsk Industrial Complex of Wood Boards LLC, Latat LLC,SKMD LLC, Kraslesinvest JSC.

Russian companies will demonstrate wooden construction materials, such as glulam, LVL beam, and also board products: plywood, OSB, MDF, particle board, etc.

