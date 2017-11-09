Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-09 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Meedia has decided to appoint in the first quarter of the year 2018 Argo Virkebau, the former Chief Executive Officer of Tele2 Eesti AS, as the new Head of the Management Board of AS Ekspress Meedia.



Argo Virkebau has been a member of the Management Board of Tele2 Eesti AS since year 2006 and his strong technology background contributes to the development of the digital media field. Argo Virkebau is a member of the Estonian Business Angels Network, member of the Estonian Business School Alumni Advisory Board and member of Supervisory Board of the Estonian Broadband Development Foundation.



Andre Veskimeister, the current Chief Executive Officer and member of the Management Board of AS Ekspress Meedia will be recalled and he will continue as a member of the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp.



Argo Virkebau does not own any shares of AS Ekspress Grupp.





Additional information: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman of the Management Board GSM: +372 512 2591 e-mail: mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee