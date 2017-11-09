Greece has installed 8.6 MW of new large-scale solar PV capacity under its new policy framework. These are the first large-scale solar PV installations in the country since 2015.

Greece's Hellenic Petroleum, a company that focuses mainly on the supply, refining and trading of petroleum products in Greece and abroad, has installed the country's first large-scale, ground-mounted PV installations since 2015.

The newly added capacity comprises two PV plants of 1 MW and 4 MW each respectively, while a third 3.6 MW PV plant is also installed and will connect to the grid in the following days.

pv magazine reported in June that Hellenic Petroleum had secured financing to develop 190 MW of combined solar PV and wind power capacity in Greece.

