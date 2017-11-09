

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), a British recruitment company, said that it anticipates 2022 Group operating profit in the range of 300 million to 450 million pounds.



The company is today holding an investor event in London. Presentations during the event will focus on reviewing the company's progress against its strategic objectives.



Hays noted that the next stage of its growth is expected to be delivered by several factors, including exposure to attractive structural growth markets, growth in Temp and Contractor markets, the company's innovative use of technology, investment in its brand and marketing, and the company's approach to talent development.



