

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK.L, HKMPY) declined around 9 percent in the early morning trading in London after the company reduced its fiscal 2017 outlook for revenues from Generics business, citing challenging conditions in the US generics market. However, the company continues to expect full year revenue to be around $2.0 billion in constant currency in 2017.



In its trading update, the company noted that growth in Generics business this year continues to be limited by the challenging market conditions that are impacting the US generics industry. As a result of greater than expected price and volume erosion, the company now expects Generics revenue to be around $600 million for the full year and core operating margin to be in the low single-digits.



The company previously expected Generics revenue to be around $620 million.



The company said it expects these market conditions to persist in 2018, and are actively pursuing new commercial opportunities and also identifying further cost savings for this business, which will include the consolidation of oral manufacturing operations in the US.



The Injectables and Branded businesses are delivering a good performance this year. For the full year in 2017, the company continues to expect global Injectables revenue to be around $775 million, with a very strong core operating margin of around 39%.



The company reiterated expectation for Branded revenue growth in the mid-single digits in constant currency in 2017.



The company will announce full year results for the year ended December 31 on March 14.



In London, Hikma shares were trading at 944 pence, down 9.32%.



