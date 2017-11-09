

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceutical (HIK.L) said it continues to expect full year revenue to be around $2.0 billion in constant currency in 2017. Injectables and Branded businesses are delivering a good performance this year. It is experiencing challenging conditions in the US generics market and as a result it revised its full year expectations for Generics business.



For the full year in 2017, the company continues to expect global Injectables revenue to be around $775 million, with a very strong core operating margin of around 39%. Whilst this reflects the resilient performance of business this year, it expects competition to intensify in 2018 and margins to return to more normalised levels.



The company now expects Generics revenue to be around $600 million for the full year and core operating margin to be in the low single-digits. It expects these market conditions to persist in 2018 and are actively pursuing new commercial opportunities and focusing on the execution of our pipeline to help offset continuing price erosion across the industry.



The company reiterated expectation for Branded revenue growth in the mid-single digits in constant currency in 2017.



On 11 May 2017, Hikma announced the receipt of a complete response letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in relation to abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for our generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair Diskus (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder). Since then Hikma, supported by partner Vectura, have had constructive discussions with the FDA and Hikma has able to clarify and address the majority of the questions raised.



However, there remains an outstanding issue regarding our Clinical Endpoint (CEP) study. Hikma firmly disagrees with the FDA's position and it is progressing with a dispute resolution process. It now expects this process to be completed in the first quarter of 2018, at which point it will update the market and provide further details on timelines.



Hikma said, 'Hikma and Vectura remain confident in the approvability of our product and are committed to bringing this cost-effective alternative to Advair Diskus to the market as quickly as possible.'



Hikma will announce full year results for the year ended 31 December 2017 on 14 March 2018.



