QUOINE and CEX.IO Announce Strategic Liquidity Partnership

TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global fintech firm QUOINE has entered into a strategic liquidity partnership with CEX.IO, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange from the UK, to grow liquidity across fiat and cryptocurrency markets.

QUOINE and CEX.IO are regulated under their respective operating jurisdictions. Both operate licensed cryptocurrency exchanges: QUOINE's fiat-crypto exchange, QUOINEX, is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. CEX.IO is registered with the US FinCen.

The QUOINE-CEX.IO strategic partnership will strengthen the QUOINE LIQUID platform. The platform's connectivity across multiple exchanges will provide access to greater liquidity for a growing customer base of cryptocurrency traders, token participants and issuers. It will also provide additional flexibility for CEX.IO customers to trade and pay with a new token, QASH, issued by QUOINE to transact at lower rates on the QUOINE LIQUID, QUOINEX and QRYPTOS platforms.

The QUOINE LIQUID platform will be built using funds from the QASH Token Sale. QASH is envisioned to be the preferred digital currency for financial services. Another key feature of the partnership is that CEX.IO will support the development of the QUOINE LIQUID platform's infrastructure.

Mike Kayamori, CEO and Co-founder of QUOINE, said, "CEX.IO is a market leading European exchange that shares our stand for pro-regulation to provide a safe, secure trading experience for our customers. We are proud to welcome CEX.IO to our Global Liquidity Alliance to build a truly liquid crypto economy."

Oleksandr Lutskevych, CEO of CEX.IO, said, "We are excited to join forces with QUOINE, the first registered fiat-enabled exchange in Japan in our shared vision to build global liquidity in the crypto space. This strategic collaboration will pave way for a much greater liquidity pool for all players in the crypto market."

The QASH Token Sale began on 6 November and ended 8 November. The ICO successfully raised 350 million QASH Tokens (the equivalent of 350,000 ETH or USD105 million) with an oversubscribed placing over 3 days. Further details about the QASH Token and the LIQUID Platform are available at https://liquid.plus/.

ABOUT QUOINE

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for bitcoin and fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Australian dollar, and Chinese Renminbi. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. In September 2017, QUOINE Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan FSA. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com

In June 2017, QUOINE launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in desktop version at www.qryptos.com.

In October 2017, QUOINE became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the QASH Token Sale. QUOINE Corporation was officially licensed by the Japan FSA on 29th September 2017. QUOINE launched its QASH Token Sale website at https://liquid.plus on 1 October 2017, to fund the growth of the QUOINE LIQUID platform. More information can be found at:

ABOUT CEX.IO

Established in 2013 as the first cloud mining provider, CEX.IO has become a multi-functional cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by over one million users. CEX.IO offers cross-platform trading via website, mobile app, WebSocket, REST API and FIX protocol, providing access to high liquidity orderbook for top currency pairs on the market. Instant Bitcoin and Ethereum buying and selling is available via a simplified bundle interface. The exchange has developed a multi-level account system with individual approach to each customer, from Bitcoin beginners to institutional traders. Worldwide coverage, multiple payment options, and 24/7 support are accompanied by time-proven platform stability that guarantees safety of assets and data.