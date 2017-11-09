Regulatory News:

Alaska Communications, Alaska's leading broadband and managed IT service provider, has signed a long-term multi-transponder agreement with Eutelsat Americas, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL), to extend access to telecom services for businesses, schools, health care providers, state and local governments across Alaska.

Through EUTELSAT 115 West B's exceptional C-band coverage, Alaska Communications is equipped to provide connectivity across the state, allowing residents in remote areas to benefit from faster broadband for online job training, e-commerce, state government services, tourism promotion and videoconferencing.

Bill Bishop, Alaska Communications Senior Vice President, Business Market, said. "Entering the market as a satellite provider instead of a reseller gives us more flexibility and control over our product, which we will use to provide more value for customers. We can offer our customers competitive pricing and a service we'll manage end to end. As a statewide provider, it's important for us to serve customers in remote areas, including the North Slope and Arctic regions, and that's what EUTELSAT 115 West B delivers."

Mike Antonovich, CEO of Eutelsat Americas, added: "EUTELSAT 115 West B's exceptional coverage across Alaska and its reliable and efficient performance were central to Alaska Communications' selection. This agreement showcases the vital role satellite services play in providing enhanced back-up to fibre networks and will allow our customer to serve rural Alaska with satellite technology for years to come, playing an important part in bridging the digital divide in remote areas across the state and bringing significant benefits to local communities."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,600 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 32 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com - Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

