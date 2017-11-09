Portable Filtration Systems Market Worth 621.4 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Portable Filtration Systems Market by End-User (Power Generation, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas), Flow Rate (0-10, >10-20, >20-60, >60-100, and Above 100 GPM), Technology (Pressure, Centrifugal, and Vacuum Filtration), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 512.6 Million in 2017 to USD 621.4 Million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.93%, from 2017 to 2022. Stringent government regulations, growth in power generation, and rising manufacturing activities are driving the Portable Filtration Systems Market globally.

Browse 67 Market Data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Portable Filtration Systems Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/portable-filtration-system-market-223863176.html

Power generation industry to hold the largest share in the Portable Filtration Systems Market from 2017 to 2022.

The power generation end-user segment accounted for a major share in the Portable Filtration Systems Market. The rise in power generation capacity, especially in the Asia Pacific region is driving the demand for the global Portable Filtration Systems Market. According to EDF Energy, about 75% of electricity in China is alone generated by coal-fired power plants and the trend is further expected to continue in the future as well.

The pressure filtration segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Portable Filtration Systems Market during the forecast period

The pressure filtration segment led the Portable Filtration Systems Market in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. It is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The low initial cost and operating cost as compared to centrifugal and vacuum filtration systems is contributing to its growth and a large market share.

Asia Pacific: The leading Market for Portable Filtration Systems

In this report, the Portable Filtration Systems Market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Portable Filtration Systems Market is expanding in developing countries owing to the growth in power generation capacity and rapid industrialization in those countries. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Portable Filtration Systems Market, with the highest share. The region is expected to maintain its dominance in the Portable Filtration Systems Market during the forecast period.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the Portable Filtration Systems Market. These players include Parker-Hannifin (US), Pall (US), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), and Donaldson Company (US). The leading players are trying to understand the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

