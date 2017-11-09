The following resolutions have been adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 9 November 2017:



1. Selection of an audit company and pricing of audit services.



1.1. To select Ernst & Young UAB as an auditor to carry out the audit of the financial statement sets of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group for the years 2017 and 2018. To pay the amount not exceeding 63,000 (sixty three thousand) Euros (VAT excluded) per one year for the audit of the financial statement sets of all companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group located in Lithuania, which are subject to the audit in the year 2017 (Panevezio statybos trestas AB, Metalo meistrai UAB, Vekada UAB, Skydmedis UAB), for the years 2017 and 2018, including necessary reviews of Alinita UAB, PS Trests SIA, Territorija OOO, Baltlitstroj OOO, Kingsbud SP Z.o.o., PST Nordic AB, PST un Arms PS, Seskines projektai UAB, PST investicijos UAB, Ateities projektai UAB, Baltevromarket ZAO ISK, for the purposes of auditing consolidated financial statements. This amount covers payment of the amount not exceeding 28,500 (twenty eight thousand five hundred) Euros (VAT excluded) per one year for the audit of the financial statement sets of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the years 2017 and 2018.



1.2. The auditors for carrying out the audit in the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group located outside Lithuania following the legal acts regulating accounting and audits in the countries thereof, are selected at the discretion of the General Meetings of Shareholders at these companies. Payment for these audit services is not included in the payment for the audit of the financial statement sets of the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group, specified in item 1.1. hereinabove.



1.3. To delegate the Managing Director of Panevežio statybos trestas AB:



1.3.1. to sign the contract/contracts (and/or its appendixes) for carrying out the audit of the financial statement sets for the years 2017 and 2018, any integral parts of such contract/contracts, amendments of, supplements to the contract/contracts, hand-over statements and any other documents related to the proper implementation of the decision;



1.3.2. to initiate the General Meetings of Shareholders at the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group, by means of participation at the meetings thereof to ensure selection of the relevant audit companies and make sure these companies and their subsidiary companies comply with the procedure defined in item 1.4. hereinbelow.



1.4. The copies of the contracts and work completion certificates shall be provided to the parent companies within 7 (seven) days from their signature.



