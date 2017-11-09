sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 567 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,985 Euro		+0,015
+0,76 %
WKN: 852647 ISIN: GB0008847096 Ticker-Symbol: TCO 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESCO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,987
1,99
11:22
1,988
1,99
11:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESCO PLC
TESCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESCO PLC1,985+0,76 %