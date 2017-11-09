BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, November 9
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
To: The FCA
Date: 9 November 2017
|Name of applicant:
|BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General purpose block listing scheme
|Period of return:
|From: 10 May 2017
|To:
|8 November 2017
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:
|n/a
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme
during period:
|n/a
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period
|9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each
|Number and class of securities originally listed
and the date of admission
|10,000,000 ordinary shares of 10c each on 10 November 2010
|Total number of securities in issue at the end
of the period
|41,441,282 ordinary shares of 10c each (including 2,071,662 ordinary shares held in treasury)
|Name of contact:
|Sarah Beynsberger
|Address of contact:
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
|Telephone number of contact:
|0207 743 2639
SIGNED BY Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
Company Secretary
Sarah Beynsberger
Name of applicant
If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.