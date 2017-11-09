sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 567 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.11.2017 | 10:45
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, November 9

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To: The FCA

Date: 9 November 2017

Name of applicant:BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From: 10 May 2017To:8 November 2017
Balance under scheme from previous return:9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:		n/a
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme
during period:		n/a
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period		9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each
Number and class of securities originally listed
and the date of admission		10,000,000 ordinary shares of 10c each on 10 November 2010
Total number of securities in issue at the end
of the period		41,441,282 ordinary shares of 10c each (including 2,071,662 ordinary shares held in treasury)

Name of contact:Sarah Beynsberger
Address of contact:12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 2639

SIGNED BY Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
Company Secretary

Sarah Beynsberger
Name of applicant

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.


© 2017 PR Newswire