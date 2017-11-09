

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell slightly in cautious trade on Thursday as investors digested a flurry of earning reports and kept an eye on the second day of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 13,377 in late opening deals after closing marginally higher the previous day.



Steel producer Salzgitter advanced 1.8 percent. The company reiterated its full-year forecast after posting its best nine-month pre-tax profit for nine years.



Commerzbank rallied 2.6 percent after it swung to a profit in the third quarter, matching expectations.



Munich Re rose about 1 percent and Continental AG climbed 2 percent after unveiling third-quarter results.



Deutsche Post rose over 1 percent after backing its 2017 EBIT outlook.



Adidas fell nearly 2 percent despite the sportswear firm posting another strong quarter of sales and profit growth.



Industrial conglomerate Siemens tumbled 2.7 percent after saying it would complete work for its health care unit IPO by the end of March 2018.



In economic releases, Germany's exports declined less than expected in September, while imports dropped unexpectedly from August, data from Destatis revealed.



Exports fell 0.4 percent month-on-month, reversing a 2 percent rise in August. Imports slid unexpectedly by 1 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to a 0.8 percent increase in August.



