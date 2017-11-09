

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer price inflation accelerated unexpectedly in October, though slightly, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed Thursday.



Inflation rose to 2.9 percent in October from 2.7 percent in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to remain stable at 2.7 percent.



Prices of goods in total advanced by 2.3 percent and that of services by 3.2 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.5 percent in October, faster than the expected rise of 0.3 percent.



