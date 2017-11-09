

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against its most major opponents in early European deals on Thursday.



The franc dropped to a 3-day low of 1.1615 against the euro, off its previous high of 1.1580.



The franc slipped to a 2-day low of 1.0018 against the dollar and a 2-1/2-month low of 113.29 against the yen, from its early 2-day highs of 0.9974 and 114.10, respectively.



If the franc slides further, it may find support around 112.00 against the yen, 1.02 against the greenback and 1.175 against the euro.



