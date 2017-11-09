

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in October, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Thursday.



The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in October and in line with expectations. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3 percent.



The number of people out of work increased by 1,631 in October from the previous month.



The jobless rate among youth, aged below 24, fell marginally to 3.1 percent in October from 3.2 percent in September.



