

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were fluctuating on Thursday as investors digested a flurry of earning reports and kept an eye on the second day of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing. U.S. tax reform worries and simmering Middle East tensions also kept traders on tenterhooks.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 0.1 percent at 5,465 in choppy trade after losing 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Electric utility Engie rose about 1 percent after Total SA agreed to buy its upstream LNG business for $1.49 billion.



Franco-Dutch Airline Air France-KLM rose gained half a percent after reporting a 4.0 percent increase in passenger traffic for October.



Nexity lost 1.8 percent after shareholder New Port trimmed its stake in the company.



In economic releases, survey data from Bank of France showed that France's economy will likely grow at a steady pace in the fourth quarter. GDP is forecast to grow 0.5 percent, the same rate as seen in the third quarter.



