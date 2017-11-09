

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian utility Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) reported Thursday that its nine-month Group net income declined 4.9 percent to 2.62 billion euros from 2.76 billion euros last year.



Group net ordinary income was 2.58 billion euros, down 4.3 percent from 2.70 billion euros last year.



Net of one-off items, Group net ordinary income increased 3% on a like-for-like basis.



EBITDA declined 4.7 percent from last year to 11.45 billion euros owing to a decline in margins in Iberia, which more than offset the strong performance in Italy, especially in retail, and positive exchange rate developments.



Ordinary EBITDA was 11.306 billion euros, down 5 percent. Net of one-off items, ordinary EBITDA declined by 2.6% on a like-for-like basis.



Revenues of 54.19 billion euros increased 5.3 percent from 51.46 billion euros a year ago, thanks to greater revenues from the sale of electricity to end users and the transport of electricity, from more electricity trading and fuel sales.



Further, the company said interim dividend for 2017 of 0.105 euros per share approved, payment from January 24, 2018, up 16.7% on the interim dividend paid in January 2017.



Looking ahead, Francesco Starace, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager said, 'In view of the progress achieved for each of the Plan objectives, the results posted in the first nine months of the year and forecast developments in the last quarter, we can confirm our performance and financial targets for 2017.'



