The share capital of IR Højrente A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 10 November 2017 in the ISIN below.



IR Højrente A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).



ISIN: DK0060642130 --------------------------------------------------- Name: IR Højrente A/S --------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 9,582 shares (DKK 9,582,000) --------------------------------------------------- Change: 115 shares (DKK 115,000) --------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 9,697 shares (DKK 9,697,000) --------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 13,963 --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1,000 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: IRAHOJ --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 131552 ---------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=652298