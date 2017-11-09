Ossur Hf: Ossur Hf: Management Changes

Announcement Össur hf. No. 81/2017

Reykjavik, 9 November 2017





New R&D leadership

Dr. Thorvaldur Ingvarsson, EVP of Research & Development (R&D), has decided to leave Össur after leading the R&D function for over 5 years. Dr. Thorvaldur will continue to support R&D as a consultant.

Kim de Roy has been appointed EVP of R&D and will become a member of Össur's Executive Management. Kim holds Master's degrees from the University of Leaven, Belgium, in Rehabilitation Sciences and Physiotherapy and Education. He also holds a Bachelor's degree in Orthotics and Prosthetics.

Kim joined Össur in 2002 and spent 5 years in R&D working on various development projects in both Prosthetics and Bracing and Supports. He subsequently held several leadership positions in Sales, Marketing and Education in EMEA. For the past 5 years, Kim has been leading Global Marketing & Education for Prosthetics, as well as the Prosthetics sales in the Americas. Prior to joining Össur, Kim worked for RSScan International in Belgium for 3 years. Kim has lived in Europe, the United States and Iceland while working for Össur.

Jón Sigurdsson, President & CEO, comments:

"Kim de Roy brings with him a wealth of expertise and experience in the industry. He has been a valuble member of our team for 15 years and has a track record of strong strategy execution and leading successful global teams within Össur. For more than 5 years Thorvaldur has been an instrumental force in driving our innovation strategy. On behalf of all Össur employees I thank him for his valuable contribution to Össur and wish him every success in the future."

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ossur Hf via Globenewswire

