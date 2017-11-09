

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound fell against its key counterparts in early European trading on Thursday.



The pound pared gains to 1.3111 against the franc, from a high of 1.3144 hit at 3:15 am ET.



The pound retreated to 1.3098 against the greenback, 148.62 against the yen and 0.8855 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.3153, 149.70 and 0.8824,respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 147.00 against the yen, 1.28 against the franc, 0.90 against the euro and 1.30 against the greenback.



