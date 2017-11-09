(Stand Nb: 02.429)

em-trak Marine Electronics, the leading supplier of AIS transceivers, is pleased to announce the launch and immediate availability of the ruggedized B350 and B400 high powered AIS Class B transceivers at METS 2017.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109005574/en/

em-trak releases new SOTDMA products at METS (Photo: Business Wire)

The B350 and B400 series of AIS Class B transceivers from em-trak are perfect for the off-shore sailor or professional commercial mariner who demands the very best performance, reliability and functionality. Ruggedized (water/weather/vibration proof) to withstand the very worst environmental conditions, the B350 and B400 deliver a new level of AIS Class B performance enhanced transmit range and rate.

Today there are two types of AIS Class B transceivers standard and high powered. Standard AIS Class B are required to transmit at 2W power every 30 seconds using what's called CSTDMA. High powered AIS Class B transmit at more than double the power (5W) and much more frequently, using SOTDMA which ensures transmission priority over CSTDMA devices in busy areas.

For the off-shore sailor or commercial mariner, the benefits of a high powered AIS Class B are clear you will be seen more often and more reliably. If travelling at 15knots, a standard Class B will update your location every 30 seconds which means you will have travelled approximately 375 feet' factor in another vessel and the relative combined distance between an update could be 750 feet. Whilst this is fine in most situations, in busier areas, such a margin could be too great. A high powered AIS Class B like the B350 or B400 transmits much more frequently reducing this distance to under 100 feet plus with over double the transmit power and SOTDMA priority, reliable communication range is increased.

The em-trak B350 is a small, robust (IP67 water weather proof), ultra-light weight black box AIS Class B transceiver with dual NMEA0183 and NMEA2000 for plug and play connectivity to any chart display system - perfect for off-shore racing. Its advanced HF-AIS core technology ensures the lowest electrical power consumption and the ultimate AIS message processing. An integrated high performance GPS antenna means that external GPS antenna installation is not required for some below and above deck installations.

The em-trak B400 is a fully integrated, robust (IP67 water weather proof) high powered AIS Class B with integrated full colour display for SEA-MAP charting and an array of sophisticated AIS target filter and management functionality, including unique MOB alert and track functionality. Perfect for the serious long-distance sailor or commercial mariner. Integrated WiFi and dual NMEA2000 NMEA0183 connectivity add to the flexibility and usability of the B400. Its advanced HF-AIS core technology ensures the lowest electrical power consumption and the ultimate AIS message processing.

About em-trak Marine Electronics:

Em-trak Marine Electronics is the world's leading specialist supplier of high quality, AIS transceivers for leisure and commercial mariners. Developed and manufactured in Europe all em-trak AIS transceivers deliver the very best real world performance and robust quality at the best price.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109005574/en/

Contacts:

em-trak Marine Electronics

Louise Coates

louise.coates@em-trak.com

+44-1761-409500

www.em-trak.com