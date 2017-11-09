

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were subdued on Thursday as U.S. tax reform worries and simmering Middle East tensions kept traders on tenterhooks.



Also, Brexit negotiations are set to resume in Brussels today as the European Union and Britain seek to move forward on several key issues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,526 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Wednesday.



Burberry shares fell more than 10 percent after the luxury brand said it would close stores and stop its products being sold in 'unluxurious' areas.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals lost 5.4 percent as it cut revenue forecasts for its generic business for a third time, citing challenging market conditions in the United States.



Supermarket chain Sainsbury's declined 2.4 percent as it reported a 9 percent fall in first-half profit.



Recruitment firm Hays rose half a percent, capital markets company 3i Infrastructure advanced 1.4 percent and drugmaker AstraZeneca added nearly 2 percent after well-received earnings updates.



