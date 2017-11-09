Partnership with Victory Link enables major app stores to offer carrier billing in Egypt

Bango (AIM: BGO), the leading mobile payments company, announces expansion of its operations in Africa through a partnership with Victory Link in Egypt. As a result of the relationship, Bango app store and merchant partners can launch carrier billing across all three Egyptian mobile operators.

Egypt has 90 million plus connected mobile devices and a SIM penetration of over 100%, of which 89% are pre-paid users (GSMA Intelligence, 2017). Android is the Operating System (OS) of choice, claiming over 85% of the mobile base (StatCounter, 2017). This sizeable market is now available for Bango app store partners to further expand their carrier billing coverage into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Bango now offers one-click carrier billing in compliance with local market regulations, enabling millions of consumers in Egypt to buy from their favorite app stores, charging the cost to their pre or post-paid mobile phone bill. For the first time, Egyptian operators can use carrier billing in app stores, enabled by the Bango Platform.

Engy ElSabban, CEO at Victory Link commented: "This partnership gives Egyptian consumers an inclusive payment method to access the full range of content and services available from the world's leading online stores and merchants, who have standardized on the Bango Platform to offer payment on a global scale."

Ray Anderson, CEO at Bango commented: "The Bango Platform is used by the world's leading online stores and merchants to offer alternate payments to their customers worldwide. This relationship with Victory Link means Bango can support its app store partners growth ambitions, opening-up more market first territories to expand their carrier billing footprint."

