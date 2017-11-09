New Divestment Tool: NGO Urgewald Launches Comprehensive Coal Database "Global Coal Exit List"

BONN, Germany, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --At the UN Climate Summit today in Bonn, the German environment NGO Urgewald and its partners published the "Global Coal Exit List" (GCEL), a comprehensive database of companies participating in the thermal coal value chain. While most coal databases used by the finance industry only cover around 100 companies, the GCEL provides key statistics on over 770 companies whose activities range from coal exploration and mining, coal trading and transport, to coal power generation and manufacturing of coal plants.

The database and charts on the coal industry can be viewed at: www.coalexit.org

"We developed the GCEL to provide the finance industry with a concise list of companies that should be divested," says Heffa Schuecking, director of Urgewald. "Our research shows that the universe of companies with significant coal-related business is much larger than investors think. Keeping to a 1.5°C pathway will be impossible unless banks and investors make a speedy and full exit from investments in the coal industry."

The GCEL provides key statistics on companies' annual coal production and coal share of revenue, their installed coal-fired capacity and coal share of power production. It also identifies 225 companies that are planning to expand coal mining and 282 companies that are planning new coal-fired power stations.

As Sylvain Vanston from the Corporate Responsibility Division of the insurance company AXA says: "The GCEL is amongst the most thorough coal databases we have seen. It is a great tool for investors who want to move their portfolios away from coal."

Further Information:

Interesting Facts & Stats around the Global Coal Industry:

https://urgewald.org/sites/default/files/typ_download/gcel_-_facts_and_stats_2.pdf

A Regional and Country Overview of the Coal Industry:

https://urgewald.org/sites/default/files/typ_download/gcel_-_country_analysis_3.pdf

Contact:

Moritz Schroeder

Urgewald's Communications Director

moritz@urgewald.org or +49 2583 30492-19

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597838/Biggest_Coal_Power_Giants_Infographic.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597839/Coal_Database_Infographic.jpg