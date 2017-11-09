A joint venture between leading solar developers Wirsol and Hive Energy has launched a proposal for a solar park 'in excess of 350 MW' to be located on Britain's North Kent Coast. While the proposal is in its initial stages, the developers state that the project will be built without any subsidies.

UK developers Wirsol and Hive Energy have formed a joint venture going by the name of Cleve Hill Solar Farm Ltd, and made an application for the development of a PV project by the same name.

The project will still have to undergo several stages of application and consultation, and as such details are a little scarce. However, the developers say that it will have a capacity in excess of 350 MW - which would it make the largest PV power plant in Europe at the time of writing - and will incorporate battery storage technology 'to provide balancing services to the grid', and most likely utilize an east/west panel orientation 'to facilitate a more constant ...

