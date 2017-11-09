UK developers Wirsol and Hive Energy have formed a joint venture going by the name of Cleve Hill Solar Farm Ltd, and made an application for the development of a PV project by the same name.
The project will still have to undergo several stages of application and consultation, and as such details are a little scarce. However, the developers say that it will have a capacity in excess of 350 MW - which would it make the largest PV power plant in Europe at the time of writing - and will incorporate battery storage technology 'to provide balancing services to the grid', and most likely utilize an east/west panel orientation 'to facilitate a more constant ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...