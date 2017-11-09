The "Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Spirits Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global spirits sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2016-2021. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the world by both value and volume. Eastern Europe stood fourth in the world by value, at 9.4% share. Due to challenging economic conditions in most countries in the region, the spirits sector in Eastern Europe is forecast to record a moderate CAGR of 1.8% during 2016-2021.

Among various countries in the region, Russia held the maximum value share of 61.2% and is forecast to grow at a moderate CAGR during 2016-2021. Vodka was the largest market in the Eastern Europe spirits sector and is expected to reach US$28,400+ Million in 2021.

Russia held 61.2% of the sector in 2016, and is projected to register a CAGR of 1.4% during 2016-2021. In sync with the regional trend, Vodka is the leading market in the Russian spirits sector, with a market share of 52.0% in 2016, followed by specialty spirits. Following Russia, Poland and Romania led with 9.3% and 7.1% shares respectively, in 2016.

Hypermarkets supermarkets was the leading channel for spirits in the Eastern Europe with a volume share of 35% in 2016, followed by food drinks specialists. Among the high potential countries, hypermarkets supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in Ukraine, with 41.9%, and Romania, with a 40.6% share of total volume sales in 2016.

Glass was the most commonly used package material, accounting for a 99.2% share in 2016. The use of flexible packaging is expected to reach the fastest growth rate, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2011-2021.

Companies Mentioned

Stock Spirits Group

Roust Corp

Pernord Ricard SA

Olimp Company Prime Llc

Nemiroff

Khortytsa Distillery

Jsc Synergy

Diago Plc UK

CEDC International Sp. Z oo

Bayadera Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (Region analysis)

3. Identifying high potential countries in Eastern Europe

4. Market size and growth analysis (High potential countries in Eastern Europe)

5. Country Profiles (High potential countries in Eastern Europe)

6. Success Stories

7. Company and Brand Analysis

8. Key Distribution Channels

9. Key Packaging Formats

10. Challenges and Future Outlook

