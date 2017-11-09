SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 9 NOVEMBER 2017 12.30 P.M.



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Kosunen, Markku Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Scanfil Oyj LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20171108163924_4 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-11-06 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000029905 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details Volume: 1,266 Unit price: 4.29 EUR



Aggregated transactions Volume: 1,266 Volume weighted average price: 4.29 EUR ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-11-07 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000029905 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details Volume: 120 Unit price: 4.26 EUR Volume: 115 Unit price: 4.26 EUR Volume: 351 Unit price: 4.26 EUR Volume: 4 Unit price: 4.26 EUR Volume: 234 Unit price: 4.27 EUR Volume: 62 Unit price: 4.30 EUR Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.30 EUR



Aggregated transactions Volume: 887 Volume weighted average price: 4.26548 EUR



SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo CEO



For additional information: CEO Petteri Jokitalo tel. +358 8 4882 111 www.scanfil.com