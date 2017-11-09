

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German wholesaler and retailer of industrial and agricultural goods, Thursday reported that its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax or EBIT plunged 41.9 percent to 17.5 million euros from 30.1 million euros last year.



Revenues dropped 1.2 percent to 3.94 billion euros from 3.98 billion euros last year.



For the nine months, EBIT climbed to 90.3 million euros from 85.4 million euros last year. The revenues of the international trading and services group came to approximately 12 billion euros, higher than 11.4 billion euros last year.



Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Office of BayWa, said, 'All in all, we believe that we will carry this positive performance through to the fourth quarter and generate significant year-on-year increases in full-year revenues and EBIT.'



BayWa shares were trading at 33.69 euros, up 1.95%.



