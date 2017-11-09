The "Biosimilars in Emerging Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Follow-on biologics have been embraced enthusiastically in most emerging markets, where they promise to deliver much-needed improvements in access to a generation of products that remains beyond the reach of many patients. They have been registered in substantial numbers, and have been prescribed and purchased widely, expanding treatment populations and eroding originator revenues.

By the early part of this decade, follow-on biologics were generating annual sales of around $600m in China alone. With follow-on products winning key government tenders in countries like Mexico and Russia, and being purchased by a growing number of patients in self-pay markets such as India, aggregate sales of copy biologics in the six BRIC-MS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, Mexico, and South Korea) countries now almost certainly exceed $1.5bn.

Many follow-on biologics being sold in BRIC-MS countries were subject to cursory regulatory reviews, and would not meet biosimilarity standards required to obtain marketing authorization in highly regulated markets. Some have been tested more rigorously, however, and manufacturers based in South Korea and India have begun to emerge as major players on the global biosimilars stage.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Low IP and regulatory barriers provided an early path to market

Original biologics have been hit hard in BRIC-MS markets

Tighter regulations have begun to affect BRIC-MS market dynamics

Governments remain firmly on the side of local manufacturers

Leading BRIC-MS players are spreading their wings

The long-term potential of BRIC-MS biosimilar markets is huge

2 THE BIOSIMILARS MARKET

Biologics are transforming drug therapy, but are heaping pressure on healthcare finances

Uncertainty and confusion delayed biosimilar approval and uptake in developed markets

Follow-on biologics forged ahead in emerging markets

Market dynamics handed Asian players a significant lead in the sector

Biosimilar drivers outweigh constraints in emerging markets

Bibliography

3 THE BIOSIMILARS LANDSCAPE IN EMERGING MARKETS

Diversity reflects unique national market dynamics

Early originator targets suffer badly

Insulins, etanercept, and a raft of MAbs are now in the firing line

Recent launches have triggered a sharp increase in BRIC-MS biosimilar market values

Local players have grabbed early leadership positions

Price erosion in some emerging markets may be less dramatic than anticipated

BRIC-MS biosimilar pipelines are richly stocked

MAbs dominate the list of most popular biosimilar targets

Local champions are now pursuing roles on the global biosimilars stage

Other BRIC-MS players will follow the big three into highly regulated markets

However, long-term prospects for many local players will be less rosy

Bibliography

4 BRAZIL

Lack of local expertise limits early activity

Foreign players step into the relative void

ANVISA moves early on regulatory guidance for follow-on biologics

Government pursues biologics import substitution drive

SUS procurement rules and PDPs complicate the biosimilar pricing environment

Foreign companies eye biosimilar MAb opportunities

Bibliography

5 RUSSIA

Follow-on products have transformed key market segments

A regulatory pathway for follow-on biologics is finally drawn up

Roche litigation failure spells bad news for original biologic patents

New rules establish ceiling prices for follow-on biologics

Import substitution and drug coverage aspirations to drive the market

Biosimilar trial activity has rocketed

Bibliography

6 INDIA

Steady flow of similar biologic approvals continues

New guidelines promise earlier access for follow-on biologics

Legal battles persist, even where patents are not an issue

Follow-on products drive prices down, but affordability remains a key issue

Market prospects remain positive

Bibliography

7 CHINA

Locals home in early on easy biologic targets

Regulators step up requirements for follow-on biologics

New regulatory requirements will trigger a local industry shake-out

Bibliography

8 MEXICO

Early follow-on products make significant inroads

Raising the regulatory bar for follow-on biologics

Probiomed loses patent spat with Roche over rituximab

MAbs feature prominently in the biocomparables pipeline

Changes in the competitive landscape are anticipated

Bibliography

9 SOUTH KOREA

Government support drives early investment in biosimilars

Pro-active approach bears global as well as local fruit

Domestic launches force Korean biologic prices down

With global markets in their sights, regulators set the biosimilars bar high

Remsima spearheads a biologics export boom

Launch activity is beginning to heat up

Bibliography

10 APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ql55lb/biosimilars_in

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109005607/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Biosimilars and Biosuperiors