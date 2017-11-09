

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus increased in September from a year ago, as exports rose and imports fell, data from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to DKK 7.8 billion in September from DKK 6.2 billion in August.



Exports climbed 1.4 percent monthly in September, while imports declined by 1.9 percent.



Shipments to EU countries grew 2.0 percent and those to non-EU countries went up by 0.4 percent.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that country's current account surplus rose to DKK 16.3 billion in September from DKK 13.1 billion in the previous month.



