TAIPEI, Taiwan, 2017-11-09 11:43 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE: ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, has held an extraordinary general meeting and announced results of stockholder elections for the company's 2017 Board of Directors. Dr. Guoliang Yu was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.



The elected Board of Directors comprise global experts and industry leaders from venture capital, corporate management, biotechnology and corporate governance. The complete list of elected directors is as follows:



Dr. Guoliang Yu, Director, Chairman of Board, re-elected Mr. Sandy Chau, Director, re-elected Mr. Chen-Chi Kai, Director, re-elected Dr. Hongbo Lu, Director, re-elected Dr. Jo Shen, Independent Director, re-elected Dr. George Lee, Independent Director, re-elected Mr. Wu-Fu Chen, Director, newly-elected Mr. Andrew Lin, Independent Director, newly-elected Dr. Jean-Pierre Wery, Director, newly-elected



The newly elected Director Mr. Wu-Fu Chen received his Master of Electrical Engineering degree from University of Florida and later completed his Ph.D. in Computer Science at University of California, Berkeley. He began his entrepreneur journey from Silicon Valley and was named "The Top 10 Entrepreneur of 2000", "The Germinator", and "The Top 100 Venture Investors in the US of 2002". Mr. Wu currently served as the Chairman of Acorn Venture Capitals and is well known for his success in capital investments.



The newly elected Director Mr. Andrew Lin received his MBA degree from the University of Chicago and later completed a Master of Electrical and Computer Engineering degree at Massachusetts Institution of Technology. He is well recognized for his professional expertise in securities studies, investment banking, corporate management, and strategy consulting. Mr. Lin currently serves as the Chairman of Lotus Pharmaceutical and Independent Director of Fubon Life Insurance.



The newly elected Director Dr. Jean-Pierre Wery, is CEO of Crown Bioscience. Dr. Wery has been working for the company since 2008 and was appointed as CEO in 2016. He received his Ph.D. in Physics at Université de Liège and completed his postdoctoral studies at Purdue University.



The elected Board will serve a three year term. The three Independent Directors Jo Shen, George Lee, and Chun Lin will serve as the members of Audit and Compensation Committees. The shareholder voting participating rate is close to 70% and the major shareholders include OrbiMed Healthcare Fund Management, Lilly Asia Ventures, and Center Laboratories.



About Crown Bioscience Inc.



Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.



Media Enquiries: Jody Barbeau Crown Bioscience Inc. marketing@CrownBioscience.com