

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued in cautious trade on Thursday as investors digested a flurry of earning reports and kept an eye on the second day of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing.



U.S. tax reform worries and simmering Middle East tensions also kept traders on tenterhooks as the sixth round of Brexit negotiations get under way in Brussels.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.1 percent at 394 in late opening deals after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 were marginally higher while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving down 0.1 percent.



ArcelorMittal shares fell 1.8 percent after EU anti-trust authorities opened a probe into the company's proposed purchase of struggling Italian steel producer Ilva.



Vestas plunged as much as 20 percent. The world's largest maker of wind turbines has lowered its profit guidance for the year, citing some uncertainty linked to the U.S. tax reform.



Burberry shares fell more than 10 percent in London after the luxury brand said it would close stores and stop its products being sold in 'unluxurious' areas.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals lost 5.4 percent as it cut revenue forecasts for its generic business for a third time, citing challenging market conditions in the United States.



Aegon shares jumped more than 6 percent. The Dutch insurer posted solid third-quarter earnings, driven by fewer claims and higher fee revenues.



French electric utility Engie rose more than 1 percent after Total SA agreed to buy its upstream LNG business for $1.49 billion.



German lender Commerzbank rallied 3.5 percent after it swung to a profit in the third quarter, matching expectations.



In economic releases, Germany's exports declined less than expected in September, while imports dropped unexpectedly from August, data from Destatis revealed.



Separately, survey data from Bank of France showed that France's economy will likely grow at a steady pace in the fourth quarter. GDP is forecast to grow 0.5 percent, the same rate as seen in the third quarter.



