

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) on Thursday lifted its forecast for fiscal 2017 revenues, while trimmed EBIT margin view.



For the year, the company now expects total sales of $38.3 billion to $39.5 billion. The company previously expected total sales between $37.7 billion and $39.4 billion.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect sales of $38.37 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total production sales are now expected to be $31.9 billion to $32.8 billion and adjusted EBIT margin is now expected to be 8% to 8.1%.



The company previously expected total production sales in the range of $31.5 billion to $32.8 billion, and adjusted EBIT Margin of 8% to 8.2%.



