

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retails ales declined for the first time in five months in September, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The volume of retail trade turnover fell 1.9 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 4.3 percent in September from 6.4 percent in August.



Data also showed that retail sales value dropped 1.0 percent monthly in September, while it grew 7.5 percent from a year earlier.



