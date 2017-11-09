F4F, Part of Proagrica, and 365FarmNet Announce Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Provide Seamless Farmer and Supply Chain Data Connectivity

LONDON, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Connectivity and data integration experts F4F, part of Proagrica, and established Farm Management System experts 365FarmNet have announced an exciting new strategic data connectivity agreement that will, as a first priority, enable connection of machinery operation data into 365FarmNets customer portals.

The exclusive agreement sees two of the worlds most experienced agri-data companies join forces to heighten and simplify farmer experience, demonstrating technical capability at a level never seen before in agribusiness.

As farming and machinery has become ever more sophisticated over recent years a plethora of consoles have appeared, managing ever-increasing capabilities between tractor and implement. This added complexity, while valuable, creates data transfer issues.

Previously 365FarmNet has provided farmers with business information clearly set out in a single programme, this new collaboration with F4F will enhance this offering by facilitating the seamless inclusion of machinery operation data into the programme.

"Imagine it's possible for farmers to simply take their operation data back into the office, plug in and then 'send and forget'. Our technology does the data transformation and delivers the operation data to 365FarmNet," says Nick Evans, Managing Director at F4F."We have drawn on our 20 years of connectivity and integration experience alongside huge knowledge gained in developing Gatekeeper, the UK's leading arable Farm Management System." Says Mr Evans,"this solution takes the complexity out of uploading applied field operation data and makes Precision farming a seamless and integral part of your day-to-day farm management."

"We're really excited to bring this new level of connectivity to our customers," says Patrick Honcoop, Product Manager at 365FarmNet. "this solution will be compatible with both legacy equipment and newer cloud based systems, allowing all of our customers to take advantage of the data revolution. We're looking forward to the implementation process and working with F4F to provide a farm management solution for all farmers - independent of size or type of operation."

Sarah Alexander, Arable Commercial Product Manager, Proagrica says "The project will roll-out in Q1 2018 with John Deere and Class applied job data integration. From Q2 onwards we will accelerate the capability to include all of the major machine manufacturers used by 365FarmNet customers. "

Mr Evans adds, "This is only the start, our long-term vision for this strategic agreement is extensive and may include further connectivity to precision agricultural job data as well as integration with input suppliers and output operators, for example providing supply chain data straight into the 365FarmNet system."

This exciting new strategic agreement is being officially announced on the Proagrica & 365FarmNet stands in Hall 15 at this year's Agritechnica in Hanover 12th-18th November. If you would like further information on how you could benefit, please contact us at enquiries@proagrica.com orwww.365farmnet.com

About Proagrica

Proagrica provides critical decision-support to the global agriculture industry by delivering high-value insight and data, trusted workflow tools, proven integration technology and effective channels-to-market. We're proud of our market-leading brands in Europe, as well as a growing footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, South Africa and the US. Our portfolio includes flagship media brands Farmers Weekly and Boerderij, as well as the latest in the integration and connectivity capabilities that F4F offers across the supply chain. We're known for our industry leading farm management software Farmplan and GateKeeper, but with an increasing need for actionable insight from data and analytics, we have been developing new products in this area under our Agility brand.

Proagrica is a global division of Reed Business Information and the RELX Group, a FTSE 100 company with a total market capitalisation of approximately £34.4bn/€38.8bn/$45.1bn[*] .

www.proagrica.com, www.reedbusiness.com, www.relx.com



365FarmNet - The digital solution for agricultural holdings

365FarmNet is Europe's largest, multi award-winning cloud-based software for the entire farm management, independent of farm size and type of operation. The 365FarmNet platform is manufacturer-independent and cross-segmental and using partner Apps, covers all functions required for operational management. Starting with cultivation planning through to harvest, including important topics in the field of pesticides and fertilizers, from field to farm, from documentation to operational analysis.

365FarmNet helps farmers deal with important issues regarding operational processes and integrates different evaluation options and special services in working practices in the simplest way possible.

The basic version of 365FarmNet is free of charge. This basic version already fulfils the requirements on the necessary scope of documentation for farmers. Farmers are able to book individual components subject to a charge in an innovative and continually growing modular system and adjust the platform individually to meet their needs. Using the free 365FarmNet Apps for iOS and Android, farmers are also in the position to document via their mobile devices meeting cross compliance regulations and enter a posting wherever the work has been carried out - on the farm or out in the field.

365FarmNet together with more than 30 European partners develops innovative applications for users from more than 20 countries. At present, the platform is available in five languages: German, English, French, Polish and Bulgarian.

