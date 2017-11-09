FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 NOVEMBER 2017 AT 13.00 EET



Member of the Board of Directors of Fortum Corporation Tapio Kuula has passed away after a long illness. Kuula served on Fortum's management team as of 1997 and as President and CEO of the company in 2009-2015. In 2015 Fortum's Annual General Meeting elected Tapio Kuula on the Board of Directors.



"Tapio Kuula was a prominent figure in the energy industry and leader who renewed Fortum. Under his direction Fortum grew into one of the leading power and heat companies in the Nordic countries and in the neighbouring areas, as well as into a successful actor in the rapidly developing Russian energy market", says Sari Baldauf, Chairman of the Board of Fortum Corporation. "We remember Tapio Kuula as a respected and beloved leader and colleague. On behalf of the whole company, I would like to express our deepest condolences to his family."



Tapio Kuula was born in 1957. He held Master of Science degrees in both engineering and economics.



