FLSmidth: Financial Calendar 2018

Company Announcement No. 14-2017:

Financial Calendar 2018

7 February 2018 Annual Report 2017

5 April 2018 Annual General Meeting

2 May 2018 1st Quarter Interim Report 2018

8 August 2018 Half-year Interim Report 2018

7 November 2018 1st-3rd Quarter Interim Report 2018

Contact Investor Relations:

Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

Contact Media Relations:

Sofie Karen Lindberg, +45 30 93 18 77, skl@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability, and quality are focus areas for FLSmidth and its 12,000 employees. The company generated revenue of DKK 18 billion in 2016. Read more on www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

