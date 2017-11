The African development bank (AFDB) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) have entered what is described in a press release by the AFDB as a "full-scale" partnership, with the long-term goal of unlocking Africa's renewable energies potential.

President of the AFDB; Akinwumi Adesina, while signing a partnership agreement with the GCF, confidently argued that due to this potential, if the fight against climate change cannot be won on the sun-drenched African continent, it cannot be won anywhere.

"Only by defeating the climate change threat in Africa can we reach a global solution," Adesina said, further calling on the AFDB and the Green Climate Fund to "work together to win this war". At the same ...

