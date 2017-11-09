

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Himax Technologies, Inc.(HIMX), a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, Thursday said it expects fourth-quarter reported earnings per share of 13.0 to 15.0 cents per ADS, as compared to 2.1 cents reported in the preceding third quarter.



Adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter would be 13.2 to 15.2 cents per ADS, as compared to 5.2 cents in the third quarter.



On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of 14 cents per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net Revenues are expected to decrease 4% to 10% sequentially, and gross margin is expected to decline around 1% sequentially.



In pre-market activity, Himax shares were trading at $11.08, up 3.94 percent.



