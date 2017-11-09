

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate decreased marginally in August, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 20.6 percent in August from revised 20.9 percent in July. This was the eighth successive fall in the rate.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 23.4 percent.



Unemployment totaled 984,483 in August. The number of unemployed decreased by 141,342 from previous year and by 16,769 from July.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, came in at 40.2 in August versus 45.2 percent in the same period of last year.



