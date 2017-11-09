Panevezys, Lithuania, 2017-11-09 12:12 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolutions of AB "Linas" Repeated Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated November 09, 2017:



1. Confirmed AB Linas" Audit committee regulations of the new edition.



2. The members of the Company's Audit committee are elected Lina Liesyte, Justina Ryskiene and Inga Mikeniene.



AB "Linas" director Daiva Minkeviciene Tel.: +370 45 506100