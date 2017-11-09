The "Market Spotlight: Neuropathic Pain" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the neuropathic pain market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were 385.0 million prevalent cases of neuropathic pain in adults aged 20 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 431.3 million prevalent cases by 2025.

Asia is estimated to have had the largest number of prevalent cases in 2016, but the lowest prevalence proportion (96.4 million cases; 3.20%).

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for neuropathic pain are in Phase I, with just one therapy in Phase III.

Therapies in mid- and late-stage development for neuropathic pain focus on a variety of targets such as opioid receptors, sodium channels, TRPV1, and NMDA receptors. The majority of pipeline drugs in mid- and late-stage development for neuropathic pain are administered orally, with the remainder including intravenous and topical formulations.

Sodium channel antagonists Carbatrol (carbamazepine; Shire) and Tegretol (carbamazepine; Novartis), Pfizer's calcium channel agonist Lyrica (pregabalin), and Acorda's transient receptor potential vanilloid receptor 1 agonist Qutenza (capsaicin) are the only marketed drugs available for neuropathic pain. These marketed drugs are administered via the oral route, except for Qutenza, which is available as a topical formulation.

There were 21 licensing and asset acquisition activities involving neuropathic pain drugs during 2012-17, seven of which occurred in 2015. The exclusive licensing agreement in 2015 between Depomed and Janssen for the acquisition of US rights to Nucynta for $1.05bn was the largest deal during 2012-17.

Lyrica's sales ranked highest among drugs available for neuropathic pain during 2012-16, and revenues are expected to remain high until its patent expiry at the end of 2018.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 68% of trials in Phase I-II, and 32% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of neuropathic pain clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.

Pfizer has by far the highest number of completed clinical trials for neuropathic pain, and has also had the highest number of trials for neuropathic pain at all phases of development.

