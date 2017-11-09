Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



On 9 November, 2017 the National Control Commission for Prices and Energy (hereinafter - Commission) set the natural gas distribution price cap for 2018, which is Eur 5,52 per MWh (without VAT).



Currently the natural gas distribution price cap is Eur 7,25 per MWh (without VAT).



Based on the set natural gas distribution price cap, the Board of the Company will decide in the near future on specific natural gas distribution prices to take effect as from 1 January 2018. Specific prices will be submitted for Commission approval in accordance with the procedure and deadlines established by laws.



