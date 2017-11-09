Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: envion AG / Key word(s): Alliance envion AG: Envion and Fraunhofer to start research co-operation 2017-11-09 / 12:00 Press Release Envion and Fraunhofer to start research co-operation *Freiburg, 09.11.17 - envion AG, a crypto mining company and blockchain infrastructure provider, has entered into a research co-operation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, the largest institute for solar research in Europe*. The research will focus on the German energy market and explore how envion's container-based Mobile Mining Units (MMU) can be integrated in the German electricity system and its complex regulations. The Fraunhofer team will analyze how capacities in renewable energies are distributed in space and time and whether overcapacities can be used for envion's distributed data center infrastructure. Part of the project is also a cost-benefit assessment of MMU-relocations: when and how often is it economically viable to move the mobile datacenters to a new energy source; how can PV parks, wind farm and combined heat-power units be used for the envion technology. In a longer perspective envion's distributed and flexible structure can contribute to and merge into a smart grid in which multiple sources of energy interact with millions of consumer in an extremely flexible way based on blockchain protocols. The technology potentially is the basis for the change of todays economical, social and regulatory framework conditions and shapes our energy future. *About Fraunhofer ISE* With a staff of 1150, the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE in Freiburg, Germany is the largest solar energy research institute in Europe. Fraunhofer ISE is committed to promoting sustainable, economic, safe and socially just energy supply systems based on renewable energies. Its research provides the technological foundations for supplying energy efficiently and on an environmentally sound basis in industrialized, threshold and developing countries throughout the world. The Institute is a member of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Europe's largest application-oriented research organization. Website: www.ise.fraunhofer.de [1] Contact: raphael.hollinger@ise.fraunhofer.de *About envion AG* Envion is a German-Swiss startup that has developed a disruptive, patent-pending datacenter technology for crypto mining: a system of container-based mobile units that can be deployed right at the source of energy, at the PV park or the power plant, providing the flexibility that is needed in today's energy markets. Envion has combined geographical flexibility with efficient cooling and created one of the most competitive data center operations currently on the market. The company starts its ICO on the 1st of December. Whitepaper: www.envion.org [2] Contact: mw@envion.org End of Corporate News 627259 2017-11-09 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0be019412a84f1a88afd15b709e0eb16&application_id=627259&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88a3e42a447e71931965de1b616cf886&application_id=627259&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

