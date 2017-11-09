Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Highlights Third Quarter 2017

Total revenue increased 12.4% from the third quarter of 2016 to 32,307 kEUR, with increases in all three business segments.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.0% from 2,833 kEUR for the third quarter of 2016 to 3,259 kEUR.

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2017 updated to reflect the acquisition of ACTech on October 4, 2017.

Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, "During the third quarter, Materialise invested significantly in our future growth, finishing our new production and office facilities in Poland and Belgium and completing negotiations for the acquisition of ACTech GmbH in Germany, a full-service manufacturer of complex metal parts. The expertise and in-house infrastructure of ACTech GmbH position us to accelerate the development of our existing metal competence center, including our software suite for 3D metal printing. Simultaneously, we continued to execute on other elements of our strategy: we were the first to receive the U.S. green light for our 3D-printed maxillofacial implants that will allow our long-term collaborator DePuy Synthes to bring these products to market in the United States. Meanwhile, our three segments all continued to contribute to our topline growth and generated positive EBITDA."

Third Quarter 2017 Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2017 increased 12.4% to 32,307 kEUR compared to 28,736 kEUR for the third quarter of 2016, with gains in all three of our segments. Total deferred revenue from annual software sales and maintenance contracts amounted to 16,607 kEUR at the end of the third quarter of 2017 compared 16,799 kEUR at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA, which in the third quarter of 2017 excludes 266 kEUR of expenses related to the acquisition of ACTech, increased to 3,259 kEUR from 2,833 kEUR as a result of the combination of continued revenue growth (12.4%) and a lower increase in operational expenses compared to the third quarter of 2016. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) in the third quarter of 2017 was 10.1% compared to 9.9% in the third quarter of 2016.

Revenue from our Materialise Software segment increased 10.4% to 8,422 kEUR for the third quarter of 2017 from 7,632 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Segment EBITDA rose to 3,362 kEUR from 2,814 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 39.9% compared to 36.9% for the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 9.3% to 10,421 kEUR for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 9,537 kEUR for the same period in 2016. Compared to the same quarter in 2016, revenues from our medical software grew 24.6%, and revenues from medical devices and services grew 2.1%. Segment EBITDA was 1,170 kEUR compared to 754 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin increased to 11.2% from 7.9% in the third quarter of 2016.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 16.3% to 13,456 kEUR for the third quarter of 2017 from 11,567 kEUR for the third quarter of 2016. Segment EBITDA decreased to 499 kEUR from 1,723 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin decreased to 3.7% from 14.9% for the same quarter in 2016. While last year's third quarter segment EBITDA included 460 kEUR related to an updated accounting valuation of resin materials stock, in the 2017 period, segment EBITDA was affected by higher cost of sales from the sales of eyewear scanners.

Gross profit was 17,873 kEUR, or 55.3% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 16,937 kEUR, or 58.9% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2016.

Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased, in the aggregate, 8.5% to 19,509 kEUR for the third quarter of 2017 from 17,974 kEUR for the third quarter of 2016. R&D expenses increased from 4,389 kEUR to 4,701 kEUR while S&M expenses increased from 8,299 kEUR to 8,753 kEUR. G&A expenses increased from 5,286 kEUR to 6,055 kEUR. The G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2017 included a portion of the expenses related to the acquisition of ACTech, which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Net other operating income increased by 45 kEUR to 1,414 kEUR compared to 1,369 kEUR for the third quarter of 2016.

Operating result decreased to (222) kEUR from 332 kEUR for the same period in the prior year. This decrease was the result of the increase of 8.5% in R&D, S&M and G&A expenses, which was offset in part by the increase in gross profit of 5.5%. The operating result was also negatively affected by depreciation cost, which increased to 2,918 kEUR from 2,144 kEUR for the third quarter of 2016, and by the 266 kEUR of expenses related to the acquisition of ACTech.

Net financial result was (593) kEUR compared to (124) kEUR for the prior-year period, reflecting variances in currency exchange rates, primarily on the portion of the company's IPO proceeds held in U.S. dollars versus the euro.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2017 was (1,413) kEUR compared to net loss of (52) kEUR for the same period in 2016. The 2016 period contained income tax expense of (191) kEUR compared to (433) kEUR this quarter. The variance of (242) kEUR in income tax, the decrease in the net financial result of 469 kEUR, a decrease of (96) kEUR in the share in the loss of a joint venture and the decrease of the operating result by (554) kEUR explain the increase in the net loss for the third quarter of 2017. Total comprehensive loss for the third quarter of 2017, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was (1,568) kEUR compared to (511) kEUR for the same period in 2016.

At September 30, 2017, we had cash and equivalents of 48,099 kEUR compared to 55,912 kEUR at December 31, 2016. Cash flow from operating activities in the third quarter of 2017 was 2,518 kEUR compared to 4,315 kEUR in the same period in 2016.

Net shareholders' equity at September 30, 2017 was 76,060 kEUR compared to 79,033 kEUR at December 31, 2016.

2017 Guidance

Mr. Leys concluded, "We are adjusting our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2017 to reflect our acquisition of ACTech in the fourth quarter. For fiscal 2017, we now expect to report consolidated revenue between 140,000 143,000 kEUR and Adjusted EBITDA between 13,000 14,000 kEUR. Separately, based on year-to-date software sales, we are revising our outlook for deferred revenue from annual licenses and maintenance in 2017 and now expect an increase between 2,000 3,000 kEUR as compared to 2016."

The company previously expected to report consolidated revenue between 128,000 134,000 kEUR and Adjusted EBITDA between 10,500 13,500 kEUR in 2017, with amounts closer to the high end of those ranges. The amount of deferred revenue generated in 2017 from annual licenses and maintenance was previously expected to increase by an amount between 4,000 5,000 kEUR as compared to 2016.

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related expenses of business combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.1806, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on September 30, 2017.

Consolidated income statement (Unaudited) For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months

ended September

30 (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 U.S.$ Revenue 38,142 32,307 28,736 97,840 83,000 Cost of sales (17,041 (14,434 (11,799 (42,102 (33,848 Gross profit 21,101 17,873 16,937 55,738 49,152 Gross profit as of revenue 55.3 55.3 58.9 57.0 59.2 Research and development expenses (5,550 (4,701 (4,389 (14,424 (13,521 Sales and marketing expenses (10,334 (8,753 (8,299 (28,370 (26,647 General and administrative expenses (7,149 (6,055 (5,286 (17,205 (15,225 Net other operating income (expenses) 1,669 1,414 1,369 3,660 4,433 Operating (loss) profit (263 (222 332 (601 (1,808 Financial expenses (1,249 (1,058 (182 (3,294 (1,688 Financial income 549 465 58 2,132 1,037 Share in loss of joint venture (195 (165 (69 (596 (368 (Loss) profit before taxes (1,158 (980 139 (2,359 (2,827 Income taxes (511 (433 (191 (825 (812 Net (loss) profit of the period (1,669 (1,413 (52 (3,184 (3,639 Net (loss) profit attributable to: The owners of the parent (1,669 (1,413 (52 (3,184 (3,639 Non-controlling interest Earnings per share attributable to ordinary owners of the parent Basic (0.04 (0.03 (0.00 (0.07 (0.08 Diluted (0.04 (0.03 (0.00 (0.07 (0.08 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 47,325 47,325 47,325 47,325 47,325 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 47,325 47,325 47,325 47,325 47,325

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited) For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months

ended September

30 (in thousands) 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 U.S.$ Net profit (loss) for the period (1,669 (1,413 (52 (3,184 (3,639 Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations (183 (155 (459 (481 (1,898 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (183 (155 (459 (481 (1,898 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes (1,852 (1,568 (511 (3,665 (5,537 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: The owners of the parent (1,852 (1,568 (511 (3,665 (5,537 Non-controlling interest

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited) As of

September

30 As of

December

31 (in thousands) 2017 2016 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 8,743 8,860 Intangible assets 11,219 9,765 Property, plant equipment 62,643 45,063 Investments in joint ventures Deferred tax assets 408 336 Other non-current assets 2,740 2,154 Total non-current assets 85,753 66,178 Current assets Inventories 8,642 7,870 Trade receivables 30,656 27,479 Held to maturity investments Other current assets 6,991 4,481 Cash and cash equivalents 48,099 55,912 Total current assets 94,388 95,742 Total assets 180,141 161,920

As of

September

30 As of

December

31 (in thousands) 2017 2016 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 2,729 2,729 Share premium 79,703 79,019 Consolidated reserves (4,779 (1,603 Other comprehensive income (1,593 (1,112 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 76,060 79,033 Non-controlling interest Total equity 76,060 79,033 Non-current liabilities Loans borrowings 46,532 28,267 Deferred tax liabilities 932 1,325 Deferred income 3,728 3,588 Other non-current liabilities 2,220 1,873 Total non-current liabilities 53,412 35,053 Current liabilities Loans borrowings 7,033 5,539 Trade payables 14,171 13,400 Tax payables 967 926 Deferred income 18,130 17,822 Other current liabilities 10,368 10,147 Total current liabilities 50,669 47,834 Total equity and liabilities 180,141 161,920

Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited) For the nine months

ended September 30 (in thousands) 2017 2016 Operating activities Net (loss) profit of the period (3,184 (3,639 Non-cash and operational adjustments Depreciation of property, plant equipment 6,008 4,669 Amortization of intangible assets 2,134 1,425 Share-based payment expense 997 718 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant equipment (7 (147 Fair value contingent liabilities 54 Movement in provisions 21 Movement reserve for bad debt 191 (2 Financial income (416 (126 Financial expense 957 668 Impact of foreign currencies 621 55 Share in loss of a joint venture (equity method) 596 368 Deferred tax expense (income) (395 225 Income taxes 1,219 587 Other (42 7 Working capital adjustment income tax paid Increase in trade receivables and other receivables (5,916 (2,394 Decrease (increase) in inventories (804 (828 Increase in trade payables and other payables 1,789 3,203 Income tax paid (1,251 (528 Net cash flow from operating activities 2,518 4,315

For the nine months

ended September 30 (in thousands) 2017 2016 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant equipment (22,245 (6,816 Purchase of intangible assets (3,739 (871 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant equipment (net) 54 192 Proceeds from the sale of intangible assets (net) 36 Acquisition of subsidiary Investments in joint-ventures (500 Interest received 267 7 Net cash flow used in investing activities (26,127 (7,488 Financing activities Proceeds from loans borrowings 22,794 7,004 Repayment of loans borrowings (2,827 (2,116 Repayment of finance leases (2,081 (1,293 Interest paid (502 (406 Other financial income (expense) (251 (7 Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities 17,133 3,182 Net increase of cash cash equivalents (6,476 9 Cash cash equivalents at beginning of the year 55,912 50,726 Exchange rate differences on cash cash equivalents (1,337 (245 Cash cash equivalents at end of the year 48,099 50,490

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) For the three

months ended

September 30 For the nine months

ended September

30 (in thousands) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net profit (loss) for the period (1,413 (52 (3,184 (3,639 Income taxes 433 191 825 812 Financial expenses 1,058 181 3,294 1,688 Financial income (465 (58 (2,132 (1,037 Share in loss of joint venture 165 69 596 368 Depreciation and amortization 2,918 2,144 8,142 6,094 EBITDA 2,696 2,475 7,541 4,286 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (1) 297 358 997 717 Acquisition-related expenses (2) 266 266 ADJUSTED EBITDA 3,259 2,833 8,804 5,003

(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses represent the cost of equity-settled and cash-settled share-based payments to employees. (2) Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represent expenses incurred in connection with the ACTech acquisition.

Segment P&L (Unaudited) (in thousands) Materialise

Software Materialise

Medical Materialise

Manufact-

uring Total

segments Unallocated Consoli-

dated For the three months ended September 30, 2017 Revenues 8,422 10,421 13,456 32,299 8 32,307 Segment EBITDA 3,362 1,170 499 5,031 (2,335 2,696 Segment EBITDA 39.9 11.2 3.7 15.6 8.3 For the three months ended September 30, 2016 Revenues 7,632 9,537 11,567 28,736 28,736 Segment EBITDA 2,814 754 1,723 5,291 (2,816 2,475 Segment EBITDA 36.9 7.9 14.9 18.4 8.6

(in thousands) Materialise

Software Materialise

Medical Materialise

Manufact-

uring Total

segments Unallocated Consoli-

dated For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 Revenues 25,302 30,999 41,318 97,619 221 97,840 Segment EBITDA 9,307 2,242 3,062 14,611 (7,070 7,541 Segment EBITDA 36.8 7.2 7.4 15.0 7.7 For the nine months ended September 30, 2016 Revenues 22,044 27,849 33,080 82,973 27 83,000 Segment EBITDA 7,181 238 2,410 9,829 (5,543 4,286 Segment EBITDA 32.6 0.9 7.3 11.8 5.2

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 (in thousands) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net profit (loss) for the period (1,413 (52 (3,184 (3,639 Income taxes 433 191 825 812 Financial expenses 1,058 182 3,294 1,688 Financial income (465 (58 (2,132 (1,037 Share in loss of joint venture 165 69 596 368 Operating profit (222 332 (601 (1,808 Depreciation and amortization 2,918 2,144 8,142 6,094 Corporate research and development 502 242 1,527 1,201 Corporate headquarter costs 2,447 3,326 6,984 6,865 Other operating income (expense) (614 (753 (1,441 (2,523 Segment EBITDA 5,031 5,291 14,611 9,829

