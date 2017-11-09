Dairy Herd Management Market Worth 3.55 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Dairy Herd Management Market by Product (Automated Systems (Milking Parlours, Meters, Sensors, Reproductive & Health, Cattle Management), Software (On-premise, Cloud-based)), Application (Feeding, Breeding), End user (Large Farms) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', market is projected to reach USD 3.55 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.57 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Factors such as increasing herd size of dairy farms, increasing production and consumption of milk & dairy products, technological advancements, rising public-private funding and investments towards the development of dairy farms, and the substantial cost savings associated with dairy herd management, are driving the Dairy Herd Management Market. However, ongoing campaigns to save dairy animals from unethical herd management practices may restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The milk management systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the automated dairy herd management systems market in 2017

On the basis of product type, the Dairy Herd Management Market is categorized into automated systems and standalone software. The automated systems segment includes cattle management systems, feeding management systems, reproductive health management systems, milk management systems, and herd health management systems. The standalone software segment includes on-premise and web-based/cloud-based software.

The milk management systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the automated dairy management systems market in 2017. Increasing labor costs, growing demand for dairy products, and rising preference for automated systems are important factors that are expected to fuel market growth in this segment.

In the global standalone software market, the on-premise software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The ability to reuse existing servers and presence of storage hardware are some of the key advantages associated with on-premise software.

Based on end user, the small-scale dairy farms segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

By end user, the Dairy Herd Management Market is segmented into small-scale dairy farms, large-scale dairy farms, and cooperative dairy farms. Small-scale dairy farms are the largest end users of dairy herd management products. The growing demand for dairy products in developing countries (owing to the rising population) and growing support from various public-private organizations for small-scale dairy farmers are the major factors driving the demand for dairy herd management products in this end-user segment.

In 2017, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the Dairy Herd Management Market

Geographically, the Dairy Herd Management Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global Dairy Herd Management Market in 2017. Increasing number of dairy cows, growing demand for high-quality milk and milk products, the presence of a large number of dairy producing units, and the large volume of milk production are the major factors driving the growth of the European Dairy Herd Management Market.

The major players operating in the Dairy Herd Management Market include Delaval (Sweden), GEA (Germany), Afimilk (Israel), BouMatic (US), Fullwood (UK), Dairy Master (Ireland), Lely (Netherlands), SCR (Israel), Sum-It Computer Systems (UK), and VAS (US), among others.

